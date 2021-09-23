74°
Some sci-fi fans have a lot to say about Space Force's new dress uniforms

53 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, September 23 2021 Sep 23, 2021 September 23, 2021 9:59 AM September 23, 2021 in News
Source: New York Post
By: WBRZ Staff

Earlier this week, as the most recently developed branch of the U.S. military unveiled its new uniforms, fans of a certain science fiction television series began to comment that the prototypes looked very familiar. 

CNN reports that General Jay Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Force revealed the new uniforms Tuesday.

The dress uniform features a series of silver buttons that run diagonally from the navy blue tunic's right shoulder to its waist. 

The name pin is on the left side of the uniform's front under the wearer's left shoulder and a light blue collar is slightly visible below the uniform.

Some fans took to social media to say they felt the dress prototype looked remarkably similar to the Admiral's uniform worn by characters in the 2004-2009 sci-fi series, 'Battlestar Galactica.' 

 

The physical training uniform prototypes are relatively simple. 

They include a T-shirt with the US Space Force symbol on the right side of the shirt's front and Space Force written in capital white letters across the back. 

The black shorts and sweatshirt also feature the US Space Force symbol.

Last January, when President Trump revealed the official logo for the new U.S. Space Force, a number of individuals commented that they believed it was incredibly similar to the fictional Starfleet logo on the popular sci-fi series, 'Star Trek.' 

