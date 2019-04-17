81°
Some schools closed Thursday due to possible severe weather

Wednesday, April 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Some schools in the area will either close or dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.

As of now, only a handful of schools have announced changes to Thursday's schedule.   

-West Feliciana Parish School System
    All schools closed

-Zachary Community School District
     All schools and offices closed

- Dunham School                                                                                                     Will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

-Bethany Christian School
    School and daycare center closed

-Silliman Institute

-Central Private School

This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.

Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday

