Some schools closed Thursday due to possible severe weather

Some schools in the area will either close or dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.

As of now, only a handful of schools have announced changes to Thursday's schedule.

-West Feliciana Parish School System

All schools closed

-Zachary Community School District

All schools and offices closed

- Dunham School Will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

-Bethany Christian School

School and daycare center closed

-Silliman Institute

-Central Private School

This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.

Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday