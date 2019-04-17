Some schools closed Thursday due to possible severe weather

Some schools in the area will either close or dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.

As of now, only a handful of schools have announced changes to Thursday's schedule.

- Bethany Christian School

School and daycare center closed

- Central Private School

- Dunham School

Will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

-Livingston Parish Public Schools

All schools will be closed

- Silliman Institute

-Southeastern Louisiana University

All classes canceled

-St. Helena Parish School District

All schools will be closed

-West Feliciana Parish School System

All schools will be closed

-Zachary Community School District

All schools and offices closed

This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.

Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday