81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some schools closed Thursday due to possible severe weather

59 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 3:03 PM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Some schools in the area will either close or dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.

As of now, only a handful of schools have announced changes to Thursday's schedule.   

- Bethany Christian School

 School and daycare center closed

- Central Private School

- Dunham School                                                                                                                                  

 Will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

-Livingston Parish Public Schools

 All schools will be closed

- Silliman Institute

-Southeastern Louisiana University

All classes canceled

-St. Helena Parish School District

  All schools will be closed

-West Feliciana Parish School System

 All schools will be closed

-Zachary Community School District

 All schools and offices closed

This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.

Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days