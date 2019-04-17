Latest Weather Blog
Some schools closed Thursday due to possible severe weather
Some schools in the area will either close or dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.
As of now, only a handful of schools have announced changes to Thursday's schedule.
- Bethany Christian School
School and daycare center closed
- Central Private School
- Dunham School
Will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
-Livingston Parish Public Schools
All schools will be closed
- Silliman Institute
-Southeastern Louisiana University
All classes canceled
-St. Helena Parish School District
All schools will be closed
-West Feliciana Parish School System
All schools will be closed
-Zachary Community School District
All schools and offices closed
This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.
Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Longtime Southern University administrator has died
-
Get ready: Dancing for Big Buddy set for April 27
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project
-
Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries