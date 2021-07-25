Some school systems wait on mask mandate decision

BATON ROUGE – Summer is winding down, and that means kids and parents are getting ready for school to start up, though what it will look like is up in the air.

"We're looking at our vaccination rates, we're looking at the level of positivity in our parish to make our determination of what protocols will be put in place,” said Stacey Dupre, the Chief Officer for support and special projects with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

EBRPSS is waiting until Aug. 3, a week before school starts, to decide what COVID restrictions will be implemented. The biggest question is whether masks will be a recommendation or requirement.

"One of our greatest concerns is the transmissibility of the delta variant. It can be spread much more quickly to a larger number of individuals,” Dupre said.

The Governor is leaving the decision up to individual school systems for now.

"I can assure you that the recommendations will not change when schools start, and that is that individuals indoors, unvaccinated wear a mask,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge was going to require unvaccinated students in third grade or higher to wear masks and practice social distancing but quickly changed to making mask-wearing optional.

That is the case in Ascension Parish Public Schools as well. In Livingston, the school system is waiting until September to make a final decision.

Masks will be required on most school buses. Livingston Parish Public Schools and the Diocese of Baton Rouge are doing away with daily temperature checks.