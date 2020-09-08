89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some Pointe Coupee schools closed Wednesday after teachers don't show up for work, officials say

1 hour 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 5:11 PM September 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Multiple schools in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed Wednesday as a large number of employees stay away from work amid an apparent dispute concerning their pay.

Livonia High School, STEM Magnet Academy, Rosenwald, Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary and Valverda Elementary School are all expected to be closed Wednesday, according to an announcement from the school system.

A school spokesperson cited the "number of teachers bot reporting to work" as the cause for the closures.

Last Friday, several schools canceled classes amid similar absences. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days