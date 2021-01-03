Some pharmacies booked in advance for COVID-19 vaccines arriving Monday

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, the next priority group will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



That includes those 70 years old and up, as well as additional health care workers. The rollout will create a busy week for local pharmacies.

"We've had a large number of calls that is simply informational, they're just wanting to know are we going to get it and what the procedure looks like,” said Dr. John Dry, with Dry’s Pharmacy.



Dr. Dry says his phones have been ringing off the hook. He already has a list of more than 200 people that want to get the vaccine.

"The idea that we can begin to break this cycle is very exciting and the idea that Dry's Pharmacy can be on the ground floor in this area is very exciting,” said Dr. Dry.

In total, 100 pharmacies will get 100 doses of the vaccine this upcoming week. The list of these pharmacies will be released on Monday.

Dr. TJ Woodward with Prescriptions to Geaux knows they aren’t one of the pharmacies selected.

"I kind of wish we knew this was coming and had an idea of if not us then who. I'm happy to forward folks to anyone who may have the vaccine. I don't even know who to call," says Dr. Woodward.

In order to get vaccinated, people need to make an appointment.

"I'm asking you to be patient because the vast majority of people are not going to be successful in getting a vaccine next week,” said Governor John Bel Edwards Thursday during a press conference.

The Governor said making an appointment will prevent long lines at the pharmacies, and let the pharmacies know how many people they will vaccinate each day avoiding wasting any doses.

"I can assure you we are going to make mistakes, but I can also assure you we're going to learn from those and very quickly correct them and do things better,” said Edwards.

Nursing homes and assisted care facilities will continue to receive the vaccines during this time.