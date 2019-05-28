Some parts of Gulf Coast still recovering from last hurricane season

MEXICO BEACH, FL - Seven months after Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle, residents are still waiting on Congress to approve a federal aid package. Recovery has been particularly slow in the city of Mexico Beach, near Panama City, where an estimated eighty percent of structures were damaged.



A $19 billion disaster aid package was blocked Tuesday by Tennessee Rep. Thomas Massie who objected to passing it while the House is in recess. He’s the second conservative Republican to block the aid, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle bicker over a southern border wall.



Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said Tuesday the aid is critical to his city’s recovery with many residents still without running water.



“It’s been 220 days and still no disaster bill. They passed one in only 14 days after Hurricane Katrina,” said Cathey.



The mayor estimates Mexico Beach could recover in three to five years with federal assistance.