91°
Latest Weather Blog
Some parishes offering free meals, supplies to storm victims
Some parishes in parts of southeast Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida are offering free food and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Baker
Bagged ice available Tuesday at Baker High School whiles supplies last.
St. James Parish
Sheriff's office supplying MRE PODs at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. James High.
Trending News
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish announced Tuesday that free meals would be distributed around 1:30 p.m. at Zemurray Park in Hammond for as long as supplies last.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of...
-
Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
-
Few spared from widespread damage in Ascension Parish
-
More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...