Some parishes offering free meals, supplies to storm victims

37 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 1:35 PM August 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Zemurray Park in Hammond

Some parishes in parts of southeast Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida are offering free food and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Baker

Bagged ice available Tuesday at Baker High School whiles supplies last.

St. James Parish

Sheriff's office supplying MRE PODs at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. James High.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish announced Tuesday that free meals would be distributed around 1:30 p.m. at Zemurray Park in Hammond for as long as supplies last. 

