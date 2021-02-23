Some New Yorkers to be re-vaccinated due to improperly stored doses

Long Island Photo: Wikipedia/King of Hearts

LONG ISLAND, NY - New York officials say some locals who already received their COVID-19 shots will have to be vaccinated again due to an error in storage of the potentially life-saving doses.

According to WABC ABC 7, an ABC News affiliate in New York, a number of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at New York state's mass vaccination site at Jones Beach State Park exceeded the permitted temperature.

Officials announced Monday that residents who received the improperly stored vaccine on February 15 have been notified and have had a new shot rescheduled.

The vaccine was being transported in insulated coolers to waiting cars on a particularly cold day when a worker noticed the temperature in one cooler dropping close to the lower threshold, WABC reports.

The worker tried to increase the temperature, and it inadvertently exceeded the upper threshold.

Health experts say there is no risk associated with receiving the ineffective shot, and an official told WABC that the error was an honest mistake.

"New Yorkers' health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine's very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur," New York State Department of Health Public Information Officer Jill Montag said.

"This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action. The Department of Health has determined there was no health risk to New Yorkers, and we have contacted everyone involved to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible."

According to WABC, the error impacted 81 out of the 1,379 doses administered at Jones Beach that day, and overall, tens of thousands of doses have been administered at Jones Beach and 3 million statewide without issue.