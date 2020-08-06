Some Mardi Gras krewes re-evaluating 2021 events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Mardi Gras lovers may miss out on some events in the capital area next year due to the pandemic.

So far, the Krewe of Spanish Town has postponed their awards and charity donation party indefinitely, but it's unclear whether the 2021 parade is still set to roll.

The Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge has decided to outright cancel parties for the upcoming year.

"In light of the continuing escalation of the COVID-19 Pandemic, our board has unanimously voted to postpone Bal Masque XL, that was scheduled for January 23, 2021, until January 22, 2022. This was a painful decision to make, but through careful consideration it is clearly the safest path for our Krewe and the patrons that attend the Bal each year," Krewe said in a statement.

The Krewe of Apollo says they are working with sister krewes in Lafayette, New Orleans and Birmingham to plan the annual Mr. & Mrs. Apollo pageant next year if conditions allow.

Other krewes are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.