Some LSU students voice frustration over parking on first day of classes

BATON ROUGE - Not the ideal start to the semester for some LSU students.

"You can't really move in the Student Union for anything, let alone try to find parking. Like you spend 20 minutes just trying to get from your car, and then try to get to class," one student said.

This comes after LSU announced last week that they were sold out of commuter parking passes.

"I got here probably at like 8:50, and my class wasn't until 9:30 a.m., so it took me 45 minutes to get from the lot to class. I mean, at that point I could've walked, but it's half a mile and that is kind of insane," Shealey Pape said.

Pape says she made it to class a few minutes late on the first day because she was looking for parking and waiting for the shuttle.

"If I got here consistently at the same time every day, and I had a commuter parking pass, and I was parking over by the engineer building consistently, I would be getting inside at the same time," Pape said.

The alternative is a program called Park and Geaux, where students park in the Tiger Park East Lot on Skip Bertman Drive and then catch a shuttle to the main campus.

"So everyone's like piling up in park and geaux, so that makes it a little worse cause now everyone is doing it," student Angelique Harris said.

Some say they have to arrive on campus even earlier than in previous semesters to try to find parking.

"I wouldn't have to get here, like 30 minutes early, like 45 minutes early. I would be able to get here like maybe 15 minutes early, you know?" student Mylah Yeager said.

Even some of those who were able to get commuter parking passes say they still could not find a spot in those lots.

"I couldn't find any in any of these lots. There were no spots," Gracie Willis said.

While many students say they still would prefer the traditional commuter parking pass, others say they'll stick it out with the Park and Geaux pass.

"I was like really, really upset about it and nervous it was going to affect my whole school year, and now it's actually more convenient," Reagan Kirby said.

There is still currently a waitlist for commuter parking passes.