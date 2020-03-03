79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some LSU students isolating themselves after recent trips to countries hit hard by virus

2 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 2:20 PM March 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU says about 10 of its students are staying off campus for some time after returning from academic trips to parts of the world significantly affected by the coronavirus.

A university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday most of those students recently visited Italy for various programs. One of the students returned from a trip to China earlier this semester.

All of them have either returned to Baton Rouge or are in the process of coming back.

LSU says all of them have been in communication with the CDC and will isolate themselves before returning to campus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days