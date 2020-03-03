Some LSU students isolating themselves after recent trips to countries hit hard by virus

BATON ROUGE - LSU says about 10 of its students are staying off campus for some time after returning from academic trips to parts of the world significantly affected by the coronavirus.

A university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday most of those students recently visited Italy for various programs. One of the students returned from a trip to China earlier this semester.

All of them have either returned to Baton Rouge or are in the process of coming back.

LSU says all of them have been in communication with the CDC and will isolate themselves before returning to campus.