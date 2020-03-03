79°
Latest Weather Blog
Some LSU students isolating themselves after recent trips to countries hit hard by virus
BATON ROUGE - LSU says about 10 of its students are staying off campus for some time after returning from academic trips to parts of the world significantly affected by the coronavirus.
A university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday most of those students recently visited Italy for various programs. One of the students returned from a trip to China earlier this semester.
All of them have either returned to Baton Rouge or are in the process of coming back.
LSU says all of them have been in communication with the CDC and will isolate themselves before returning to campus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dogs rescued after explosion ignites house fire in Central
-
Rescued dog given oxygen mask after raging house fire
-
Gov. Edwards talks about coronavirus during Louisiana Health Equity 2020 Summit
-
2une In interviews LSU's interim President Thomas C. Galligan Jr.
-
Coronavirus Concerns: St. Joseph's Academy monitors students following their trip abroad