Some LSU Lab School students to revert to virtual learning after spike in COVID cases, exposure

1 hour 58 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 2:36 PM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - With a statewide increase in COVID-19 cases, the LSU Lab School has also experienced an increase in the number of students who have reported a positive test result or have been exposed to someone with a positive test. Because of this, some grades will revert to all-virtual learning.

U High announced the decision Friday, stating the rise in COVID cases among students and faculty, particularly those involved with grades 6-12, has led to the school moving to all virtual learning and instruction from Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 22.

All athletic activities will continue as planned and clubs will meet virtually for students in 6th-12th grade.

As for students in grades K-5, they will continue with a regular schedule of school attendance as positive tests and exposure remains very low, according to the school's statement.

