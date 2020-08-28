Some Lake Charles hospital patients being moved to Baton Rouge in wake of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General and Woman's Hospital are taking on patients from the Lake Charles area after Hurricane Laura ripped through southwest Louisiana Thursday.

Patients from Lake Charles Memorial will be arriving at Baton Rouge General's mid-city and Bluebonnet campuses. The health system wasn't immediately able to say just how many patients are being moved to its hospitals.

Woman's Hospital says it's also taking on at least seven babies and one mother from Lake Charles Memorial and Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital.

“As soon as we knew other hospitals in our state may be impacted by Hurricane Laura, we quickly began reaching out to offer support,” Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer for Woman’s Hospital Cheri Johnson said in a statement. “While you never want to be in a position where patients have to be evacuated, it’s always inspiring to see so many hospitals across the state come together to do what is best for these moms and babies.”

Woman's received patients Thursday, and BRG expects to receive patients throughout the day Friday.