Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

2 hours 46 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, May 22 2022 May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 4:05 PM May 22, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

