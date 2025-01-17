63°
Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.

Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:

Ascension Parish
Sheriff's business offices
Parish government
Gonzales city government offices

East Baton Rouge Parish
Secretary of State's Offices
Louisiana State Archives
State museums
State employees' retirement system
East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices

St. Mary Parish
Parish administrative offices

All State Police offices will also be closed.

