63°
Latest Weather Blog
Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze
State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.
Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:
Ascension Parish
Sheriff's business offices
Parish government
Gonzales city government offices
East Baton Rouge Parish
Secretary of State's Offices
Louisiana State Archives
State museums
State employees' retirement system
East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices
St. Mary Parish
Parish administrative offices
Trending News
All State Police offices will also be closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
-
'Mr. Prada' indicted in killing of Baton Rouge therapist