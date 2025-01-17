Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze

State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.

Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:

Ascension Parish

Sheriff's business offices

Parish government

Gonzales city government offices

East Baton Rouge Parish

Secretary of State's Offices

Louisiana State Archives

State museums

State employees' retirement system

East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices

St. Mary Parish

Parish administrative offices

All State Police offices will also be closed.