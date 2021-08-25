Some East Baton Rouge teachers undergo mandatory COVID testing

BATON ROUGE - Belaire Magnet High School teachers were the latest to receive mandatory COVID tests today in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"We wanna make sure that everyone's healthy on our campus," said Verdie Batiste, principal of Belaire Magnet High School.

The mandatory testing comes as school returns and cases skyrocketed. The fourth surge of the virus is just now beginning to reach a plateau.

"We haven't had a major outbreak where there's been a cluster or anything, but we've had individual cases where students have tested positive and had to go and do quarantine at home for some time," said Wade Guillory, a teacher at Belaire.

A week ago, teachers in East Baton Rouge were told they will need to share their vaccination status with school leaders and get weekly tests. The deadline to submit vaccine status is Sep. 15.

"The goal is to continue to provide an environment that is safe, secure and healthy for everyone who walks into our building," EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse said.

East Baton Rouge is the only major district in the area with these requirements. Ascension Parish schools are not collecting vaccination status from teachers. Livingston Parish school representatives told WBRZ on Wednesday they are doing the same as Ascension.