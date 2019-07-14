Some curfews canceled

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee and St. Helena are among the latest parishes ordering a curfew amid Barry's arrival Saturday night.

The curfew will be in effect for Pointe Coupee beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

St. Helena's will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

West Feliciana will be under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Livingston Parish has canceled the curfew.

Iberville Parish announced Friday that a curfew will be in effect after 10 p.m..

Morgan City announced it too will have a curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

West Baton Rouge will be under curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.