Some Central parents may keep children home from school due to teacher illnesses

CENTRAL- Several reports of teacher illnesses leaves some parents with the option to keep their children home from school on Monday.

Sources from the Central Community School System told WBRZ that multiple cases of teacher illnesses at Bellingrath Hills Elementary have been reported.

School officials believe the cause may be from food eaten during teacher in-service days last week, but it remains uncertain.

Teachers are being asked to return to school after being symptom-free for 24 hours.

Parents of students at Bellingrath Hills Elementary have the option to keep their children home from school on Monday, and the absence will be excused.