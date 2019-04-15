Some CATS services canceled until Friday due to construction

BATON ROUGE - Due to construction on Highland Road, several CATS stops will be canceled.

The stops will be canceled effective immediately through the end of the day Friday.

CATS services:

Route 47 - Highland Road

Canceled stops:

2121 Highland at Stadium N.

2122 Highland at S Campus N.

2123 Highland at Union Square N.

2124 Highland at Dalrymple N.

2125 Highland at Chimes N.

2126 Highland at State N.

2782 Highland at Vicario N.

2127 Highland at Aster N.

2128 Highland at Roosevelt N.