Some CATS services canceled Saturday due to LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Due to contraflow for the LSU game this weekend, several CATS stops have been canceled.

The stops will be canceled from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Canceled stops:

Route 18 - LSU Cortana Mall

Route 47 - Highland Road

Route 14 - Thomas Delpit

People are advised to plan accordingly. Click here for more information.