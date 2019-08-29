73°
Some CATS services canceled Saturday due to LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Due to contraflow for the LSU game this weekend, several CATS stops have been canceled.

The stops will be canceled from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. 

Canceled stops:

Route 18 - LSU Cortana Mall

Route 47 - Highland Road

Route 14 - Thomas Delpit

People are advised to plan accordingly. Click here for more information.

