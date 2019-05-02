Some CATS services canceled due to Saturday events

BATON ROUGE - Due to the Walk MS Baton Rouge and the Corked 5K events, some CATS services will be unavailable Saturday.

The following routes will have canceled stops/ route accommodations:

Routes

Route 47- Highland Road

Route 22- Winbourne Ave./ Cortana Mall

Stops

Canceled stops on Route 22 include St. Ferdinand at Louisiana and St. Ferdinand at Government

Route 47 will accommodate stops on Government Street at 12th, 13th, and 14th streets