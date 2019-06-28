Some CATS services canceled due to 4th of July celebrations

BATON ROUGE- Due to holiday festivities, several CATS stops will be canceled along Route 47.

The stops will be canceled from noon until the end of the day.

Route 47 stops:

4th north of Florida S. 1137

Europe St. at St. Louis W. 2889

St. Ferdinand at Louisiana S. 1248

Lafayette at North Blvd. S 3002

Government at St. Charles N. 1249

Florida at Lafayette St. E. 3003

Government at St. Joseph E. 1250

Florida at 3rd St. E. 3004

Government at East Blvd. E. 1251

Government at East Blvd. W. 1360

Government at Napoleon W. 1361

3rd at Laurel N. 1424

3rd at South of Main N. 1425

3rd at State of Library N. 1426

4th at Laurel S. 1433

4th at State of Library S. 1794

Government St. at St. James W. 1796

3rd at Spanish Town N. 1799

3rd at State of Capitol Dr. N. 1800

Florida at 5th W. 2005

Florida at Post Office E. 2007

Florida at 9th E. 2008

Highland at Mayflower N. 2139

St. Ferdinand at Government S. 2141

St. Ferdinand at Government Law Office 2142

St. Ferdinand at South Blvd. S. 2143

Lafayette at Hotels Hilton & Indigo S. 2688

Florida Blvd. at 7th St. W. 2790