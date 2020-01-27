Some business owners near downtown say lengthy roadwork worth the headache

BATON ROUGE - For some, upgrades to the Road Diet construction project is a major traffic headache. But for some businesses in the area, it's worth the wait.

Lunch hour at White Star Market is typically the busiest for owner Whitney Gaines, even with a major construction project just down the road.

"It's definitely worth all the headaches to get through that construction part to get to that end result," Gaines said.

The Road Diet project along Government Street and Lobdell began in January 2018 and will not be complete until the end of this year. Crews are closing lanes to work on a roundabout along the intersection.

DOTD says these upgrades will improve safety in the area to support the growth of businesses.

"If you look at Government Street, you're seeing a lot of growth and a lot of businesses starting to show up there. And it's going to be a destination area where people will be able to park safely, walk, ride their bike from one spot to another," DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett said.

Meanwhile, Gaines says these changes reflect a promising future for her business.

"We'd obviously like for it to get finished as quickly as possible, but the forward progress is certainly awesome."

DOTD released the following statement Monday addressing the ongoing construction.

"There will be alternating lane closures at the intersection of Government St./Lobdell Ave./Independence Blvd. beginning Friday, January 24th, and continuing through Friday, February 21st, 2020. One lane of travel will be maintained in all directions at all times.

There will also be alternating lane closures on Government St. between the intersections of East Blvd. and 12th Street. These closures will extend from Friday, January 24th to Friday, February 21st, 2020. One lane of travel will be maintained in all directions at all times.

These closures are necessary for concrete pavement patching, replacing broken curbs, replacing concrete walks and drives, and placing drainage structures.

This closure is subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment."