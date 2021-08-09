Some Baton Rouge residents outraged, not receiving funds to rebuild after May flooding

BATON ROUGE - Mounds of trash sit high on the curb at the Nesser Gardens condo complex along Jefferson Highway.

Homes remain gutted since the May 17th flood. Residents say they still haven't been able to move back in.

"We're not getting the funds that we thought we should get to rebuild our units," said homeowner Christie Parker-Netherland.

According to an email obtained by WBRZ, the Nesser Gardens Homeowners Association details a flood insurance policy of about $250k per building with a deductible of $10k per building. The email was sent out to residents on May 24th.

But this month, residents say they received another email. According to the HOA, they only received a much smaller lump sum to distribute evenly across each building. Amounts given to residents are based on the type of unit.

The new payout plan is a big hit in the pocket for homeowners who say they still haven't seen the money.

"I want to know what happened to the funds. We were only getting 1/4th of the $250,000 policy per building," said homeowner Evelyn Richard.

Residents say more than 45 families at Nesser Gardens were forced to move out of their homes after the May 17th flood. Many of them say they were promised a certain amount of insurance money to rebuild, but never got it.

WBRZ reached out to HOA for answers with no response.



"We're not getting any information. I'm not going to have the funds to rebuild my unit. I don't know where the funds are going to come from," said Parker-Netherland.

Residents say they're now left with two choices. They can either choose to build from out of pocket or sit and wait.