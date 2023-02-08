Some Baton Rouge-area schools testing controversial AP African American Studies course

BATON ROUGE - A new advanced placement high school course at the center of controversy has made its way to one Baton Rouge classroom.

The new AP African American Studies course is only being taught in 60 schools across the country and Baton Rouge Magnet High School is one of them. BRMH teacher Emmitt Glynn III is very excited to be a part of the trial process with his class.

“First of all, I love this course because many of the things that we talk about in the course, I grew up hearing from my family members. And it all holds a very important place in my heart," Glynn said.

Florida Governor Ron De Santis led the charge in getting the AP board to take certain contents, such as critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement, out of the curriculum.

However, Glynn says there is still so much to be taught.

“Students are going to learn about the African Diaspora. They are going to learn about the history of this country in general, through the lens of the African American experience."

Eleventh grader Mariah Washington joined the class as soon as she heard about it. She says it’s allowing her to explore her roots in ways that other classes have not.

“I feel like I want to learn more about my own culture. You don’t see a lot of coverage in other history classes about it," Washington said.

Glynn says the class will give students the missing pieces that other classes glide over.

“Slavery, even though it’s not mentioned in the Constitution. It's a driving force for how the Constitution is shaped. Many students don't hear that or they don’t get those things in just a general setting."