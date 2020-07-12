Some Ascension schools announce updated schedules to account for Sunshine Bridge closure

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System has released an updated schedule to accommodate parents, students and staff as they contend with the closure of the Sunshine Bridge.

On Monday the school system announced some of its schools in the Donaldsonville area would be starting as much as 30 minutes later to account for the closure. The changes will take effect starting Monday, Nov. 5.

You can fight the full list of updated schedules below:

Ascension Head Start: 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(original schedule: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Donaldsonville Primary School: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

(original schedule: 8:25 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.)

Lowery Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

(original schedule: 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.)

Lowery Middle School: 7:50 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(original schedule: 7:25 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Donaldsonville High School: 8:02 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.

(original schedule 7:40 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.)

The Sunshine Bridge is expected to remain closed until January 2019 as crews work around the clock to repair damage caused by a barge collision.