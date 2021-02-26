Some areas hitting 80 degrees today, More 80s this weekend

Some fog and drizzle will be around the area this morning. The sun will be back this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures started in the 60s with some fog and drizzle. A few brief showers will move through areas north of Baton Rouge in the early morning. By late morning, the fog and showers will clear up and there will be periods of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. The sunniest spots may reach the 80s.

Up Next: By Saturday morning the weak front causing some shower activity will move north securing a strong southerly breeze. Warm air packed with Gulf moisture will support cloud cover through the weekend. Although a bit cloudy, it will be mostly dry with temperatures reaching the low 80s! Our next rainmaker will move in on Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

