Some airlines ban alcohol on planes in response to COVID-19

While alcohol sales boomed during quarantine, air travel will be more of a sobering experience.

Some airlines have put a pause on alcohol sales in response to COVID-19, including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in the US, Easyjet and KLM in Europe, and Asia's Virgin Australia.

The cancellation of alcohol sales is part of the widespread effort to minimize social interaction between crew and passengers.

Facemasks are mandatory on most flights around the world many airlines are limiting drink options to water only. To ensure passengers are keeping their face masks on, this is one way to keep them from lingering over their refreshments for longer than necessary.

Delta Airlines is not serving alcohol on domestic flights, but beer wine and spirits can be found on all other international flights.

On American Airlines, the airline is limiting food and drink service in the main cabin, which varies depending on flight length and destination. Access to alcohol is the preserve of long-haul international flights and those in first class.

Travelers are encouraged to pack snacks, water, and keep face coverings on when not eating or drinking.