Some 30 Louisiana State Troopers have died in the line of duty: See the memorial here

2 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, October 09 2021 Oct 9, 2021 October 09, 2021 9:14 PM October 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The death of a State Police trooper this weekend during a man's alleged deadly crime spree is one of a few who have given their lives on behalf of the State Police agency.

State Police maintains a memorial at LSP Headquarters and a State Police memorial website: Click HERE.

Since 1922, thirty troopers have died in the line of duty.  The trooper killed this weekend would be the 31st.

State Police identified the trooper killed Saturday as Adam Gaubert.

"The sacrifice these brave Troopers made was not theirs alone - their families receive more than our thanks, more than our gratitude. They deserve our unwavering commitment to continue the fight of those we have lost - a commitment to continue working for a safer Louisiana," State Police remarks on its memorial page. 

See the names of troopers who have died in the line of duty below:

Neill A. Yarborough, Sr.
Geronimo C. Trevino
Frank David, Sr.
Frank Brown, Jr
Victor A. Mossy
John D. Williams
Benton Finlay
James T. Brownfield
Ulis Floyd
Wilmer L. Moody

James N. Pollard
Eli L. Smith
Francis C. Zinna
Rudolph H. Miller
Joseph D. Ferris
Huey P. Grace
Lamon Weaver
William C. Warrington
Clarence J. Miller
Donald C. Cleveland

Jean-Claude Crescionne
Damon L. Robichaux
William "Mike" Kees
Stephen H. Gray
George "Doug" Johnston
Hung N. Le
Duane Dalton
John Kendall
Steven J. Vincent
George Baker

