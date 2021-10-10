Some 30 Louisiana State Troopers have died in the line of duty: See the memorial here

BATON ROUGE - The death of a State Police trooper this weekend during a man's alleged deadly crime spree is one of a few who have given their lives on behalf of the State Police agency.

State Police maintains a memorial at LSP Headquarters and a State Police memorial website: Click HERE.

Since 1922, thirty troopers have died in the line of duty. The trooper killed this weekend would be the 31st.

State Police identified the trooper killed Saturday as Adam Gaubert.

"The sacrifice these brave Troopers made was not theirs alone - their families receive more than our thanks, more than our gratitude. They deserve our unwavering commitment to continue the fight of those we have lost - a commitment to continue working for a safer Louisiana," State Police remarks on its memorial page.

See the names of troopers who have died in the line of duty below: