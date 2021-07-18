Soggy pattern moving into the new week

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening. Overnight, we'll see a mostly cloudy sky. Monday will start off mainly dry, but by the afternoon and evening expect widespread showers and storms to develop. A few may be heavy at times. Since we have seen so much rain lately, we'll have to watch for street and poor drainage flooding.



Looking Ahead:

A stalled frontal boundary to our north and an abundance of moisture will put us in a stormy pattern to start out the new work week. Waves of heavy storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, possibly into Thursday as well. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, which is overall a manageable amount of rain. We'll have to keep an eye on locally higher amounts that could exceed 4 inches in isolated spots. GOOD NEWS - current guidance shows us entering a drier pattern by next weekend and early next week.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

