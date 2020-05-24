Latest Weather Blog
Soggy pattern continues past Memorial Day Weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow:
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to wind down past 8pm. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with lows around 73. Sunday, expect a similar pattern with sun and clouds and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 89 outside of any showers and storms.
As far as the extended forecast goes, rain is in the forecast each day for at least the next seven days. Does this mean each day will be a wash out? No, but some days will have more coverage of rain than others. Sunday, we will see a more summer like pattern with pop-up afternoon storms that are relatively brief but can still pack a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Memorial Day could be on the wetter side. With a trough digging into the southern plains, this will allow ample amounts of moisture to be pumped into south Louisiana and will fire up plenty of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Some could be heavy at times. Having a back up plan for any outdoor activities is recommended.
Beyond Memorial Day, confidence is increasing for widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday due to an area of low pressure projected to stall and continue to feed in moisture into south Louisiana. Heavy rainfall could be a concern with models projecting over 3 inches across south Louisiana through the end of next week, with higher totals in localized spots.
