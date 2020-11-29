Latest Weather Blog
Soggy morning and afternoon, drier by tonight
Today: Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. A few may be strong. Highs will be near 65.
Tonight: Drying out and becoming chilly, with lows near 42.
Monday: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Chilly with highs near 52.
Monday Night: Clear skies with lows around 31. Freeze watch in effect.
Forecast Discussion:
Sunday: Expect widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The concern for severe weather has begun to diminish due to the track of the surface low staying mainly south of metro Baton Rouge. This will keep the main ingredients for severe weather closer to the coast and metro New Orleans. Expect conditions to begin to improve by dinner time tonight.
Monday: Some cloud cover will be around through Monday morning, but will clear out by the afternoon. It will be a chilly day tomorrow, with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs only in the lower 50s. We could have our first freeze of the season Tuesday morning across much of metro Baton Rouge. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tuesday morning.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
