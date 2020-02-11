74°
Social media celebrates Feb. 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Tuesday, February 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In honor of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, scientists around the globe are taking to social media to share their own achievements or those of female colleagues and other noteworthy figures in the scientific community.  

Some of the community's most active members are right here in Louisiana. 

Dr. Tabetha Boyajian, an astronomer at Louisiana State University (LSU), is the only woman to have a star officially named after her. "Tabby's star," or KIC 8462852, is a star that has unique variations in brightness. She worked alongside a citizen-scientist group called Planet Hunters to research the unique star.

Dr. Boyajian offers the following advice to aspiring scientists, "People will judge you no matter what you do, so do something you are passionate about."

Another renowned scientist in Louisiana is Dr. Theda Daniels-Race, a distinguished professor at LSU with a special interest in nanoelectronics.

Her work covers a wide range of research related to compound semiconductor electronics. Dr. Daniels-Race and her students explore nanoscale phenomena for the development of next generation devices. Her advice to aspiring enginners is, "Don't quit!" 

Click here to view other women in science at Louisiana State University.    

 

