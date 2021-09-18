77°
Social media account raised over $40K for dogs displaced by Ida
NEW ORLEANS - A social media account raised over $40K for dogs who needed help due to Hurricane Ida.
The account WeRateDogs collected $43,000 in donations for Louisiana SPCA. The money is working to help dogs who were displaced during the storm nearly three weeks ago.
In a heartfelt post, WeRateDogs said Wednesday they had successfully reunited two dogs with their owners.
This is Buster and Roscoe. They were separated from their humans during Hurricane Ida. Both were reunited this week by @LASPCA. You all raised over $43k for their relief fund, and helped make this possible. 14/10 for all ?? pic.twitter.com/omPVE3MpVK— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 15, 2021
