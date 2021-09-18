77°
Social media account raised over $40K for dogs displaced by Ida

By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A social media account raised over $40K for dogs who needed help due to Hurricane Ida.

The account WeRateDogs collected $43,000 in donations for Louisiana SPCA. The money is working to help dogs who were displaced during the storm nearly three weeks ago.

In a heartfelt post, WeRateDogs said Wednesday they had successfully reunited two dogs with their owners.

