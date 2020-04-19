Social distancing is the new normal

BATON ROUGE - Signs promoting social distancing are posted everywhere at the LSU Lakes where joggers and bicyclist can see them. The sign states "You are 6-foot, the distance of the best hug", reminding folks of social distancing.

"We think it's a good idea," bicyclist Jason Spear said.

He ran into old friends a the lake, but kept his distance.

"We understand that it's the safest thing to do right now," Spear said.

Stay-at-Home orders and social distancing guidelines are being enforced everywhere.

Shoppers have to stand in line 6 feet apart, and stores are allowing only few customers in at a time.

Hardware store customer Carl Woodland, doesn't mind the wait though.

"I thing the precautions they are taking is very necessary. I think it's a good idea so nobody will get this COVID-19," Woodland said.



At Best Buy they are offering only curbside service. Customers are able to buy and pick up major appliances and electronics while staying in their cars.

"I just move to the area, and I've had to buy TVs right from my car literally," shopper Carol Giddens said.

With the Stay-at-Home order and social distancing recommendations still in place this will be our new normal, at least for the next several weeks when the governor lifts the order.