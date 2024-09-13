So you have a ton of sandbags - what do you do with them now?

Now that Francine has come and gone, thousands of people will be left with sandbags they may not be sure what to do with. The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has offered some tips on what you can do with them to make sure they stay in good shape and can be reused.

First, inspect and rotate your sandbags. Check each bag for wear and tear, and if a bag has damage, the sand is still functional! Transfer it to a different bag and it's as good as new.

Store the bags properly and stack them with care. Don't keep bags out in the open—keep then in a dry covered space stacked carefully and neatly.

"Remember, sandbags are a tool, an important one," officials said. "Take care of your tools, and they'll be ready when you need them again."