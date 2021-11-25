So what happens now... LSU Coaching Search

With the regular season coming to a close and the potential for the season to end on Saturday for good many LSU fans are wondering what's next.

The truth is only LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and those in his tightest inner-circle know the actual timeline of this coaching hire, but it is reasonable to think that this coming weekend or the week ahead will have significant movement towards finalizing a deal with any of the handful of potential next head coaches for the Tigers.

There are still games to be played and conference championships to be decided so depending on the candidate that timeframe could be the final hurdle to clear before LSU can proceed officially with their new hire.

Candidates like Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley or UL-Lafayette's Billy Napier could or will be playing in their conference title games, should the Sooners advance they could wedge their way into the CFB playoff picture further delaying a move.

While this is all speculation at this point history has proven that starting Sunday through the next week things could very interesting for Tiger fans awaiting news of their next head coach.