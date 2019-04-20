So far, legal experts see no criminal trouble for Clinton

WASHINGTON - Experts in government secrecy law see little possibility of criminal action over classified information in Hillary Clinton's emails, based on the public evidence thus far.



Some Republicans, including leading GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, have compared Clinton's situation that of former government officials David Petraeus and others. Petraeus, formerly CIA director, was prosecuted for giving top secret information to his paramour and lying about it.



Leslie McAdoo, a lawyer and expert in government secrecy rules, says Clinton's situation is not remotely similar to that of Petraeus.



Government investigators say they've found classified information in the private email account Clinton used while secretary of state. But they say there is no evidence the material was marked, and State Department officials dispute that anything was truly sensitive.