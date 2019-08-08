82°
Snowden joins Twitter and follows the NSA

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 29 2015 Sep 29, 2015 September 29, 2015 1:40 PM September 29, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK - Edward Snowden, who has confounded U.S. officials since his abrupt departure from the country, has just found a new megaphone in Twitter.

The former National Security Agency worker, who leaked classified documents about government surveillance, started tweeting Tuesday. The account, which is verified by Twitter, had more than 185,000 followers an hour after its first tweet, "Can you hear me now?"


He is following just one account on the messaging service: the National Security Agency.

Snowden is currently living in exile in Russia. He faces charges in the U.S. that could land him in prison for up to 30 years.

Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

