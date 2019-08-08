Snowden joins Twitter and follows the NSA

NEW YORK - Edward Snowden, who has confounded U.S. officials since his abrupt departure from the country, has just found a new megaphone in Twitter.



The former National Security Agency worker, who leaked classified documents about government surveillance, started tweeting Tuesday. The account, which is verified by Twitter, had more than 185,000 followers an hour after its first tweet, "Can you hear me now?"

Can you hear me now? — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 29, 2015



He is following just one account on the messaging service: the National Security Agency.



Snowden is currently living in exile in Russia. He faces charges in the U.S. that could land him in prison for up to 30 years.



Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.