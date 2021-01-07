52°
Snow, ice expected in parts of South, with storms in others

Thursday, January 07 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A storm system will bring snow to some parts of the South and potentially severe thunderstorms to others, forecasters say.

The storms expected Thursday and Friday along the central Gulf Coast will have the potential for brief tornadoes, the National Weather Service projected.

Snow and ice will be the main threats across parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

winter storm warning that goes into effect Thursday night and continues into Friday covered much of the north Georgia mountains. Residents there are expecting up to 4 inches of snow and some ice that could make travel treacherous.

Winter storm warnings also covered parts of Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

