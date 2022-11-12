40°
Snow dusts Arkansas stadium ahead of LSU kickoff Saturday

Hunter Yurachek, Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, tweeted this image Saturday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Grounds crews worked early Saturday morning to clear snow from the field at Razorback Stadium.

Snow dusted parts of northwest Arkansas overnight ahead of LSU's 11 a.m. kickoff against the University of Arkansas. 

It's expected to be in the mid to high 30s for kickoff Saturday morning in Arkansas - Among the coldest kickoff temperatures LSU's faced, according to tracking data compiled by the WBRZ Storm Station weather team.

