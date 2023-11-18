Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69

Photo: ABC News

BRADENTON, Fla. - Snooty, Florida's longest living manatee in captivity, has died one day after a huge party to celebrate his 69th birthday.

The South Florida Museum posted a Facebook message Sunday saying that the beloved manatee had died in a heartbreaking accident. No other details were given about the cause of death, but the Bradenton museum says staffers are devastated and that the circumstances are being investigated.

Snooty had previously been in good health, eating about 80 pounds (35 kilograms) of lettuce and vegetables every day to sustain his 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) body. He loved to greet his visitors and ham it up for the cameras.

Snooty was born in Miami and has never lived in the wild.