Snoop Dogg shares news of his mother's death

Snoop Dogg and his mother, Beverly Tate

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his mother, Beverly Tate.

Known to many as Beverly Broadus Green, the rapper's mother was an author and evangelist who was born "Beverly Tate" in McComb, Mississippi.

She passed away Sunday and Snoop shared the sad news on Instagram, writing "Mama thank u for having me," alongside a picture of the 50-year-old rapper with his mom.

In June, Snoop posted about visiting his mother in the hospital.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," he wrote at the time.

A month later, he revealed his mother was still ill.

She was 70 years old at the time of her death.