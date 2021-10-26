65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Snoop Dogg shares news of his mother's death

1 hour 43 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, October 26 2021 Oct 26, 2021 October 26, 2021 7:14 AM October 26, 2021 in News
Source: ABC 7
By: Paula Jones
Snoop Dogg and his mother, Beverly Tate

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his mother, Beverly Tate.

Known to many as Beverly Broadus Green, the rapper's mother was an author and evangelist who was born "Beverly Tate" in McComb, Mississippi.

She passed away Sunday and Snoop shared the sad news on Instagram, writing "Mama thank u for having me," alongside a picture of the 50-year-old rapper with his mom.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

In June, Snoop posted about visiting his mother in the hospital.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," he wrote at the time.

Trending News

A month later, he revealed his mother was still ill.

She was 70 years old at the time of her death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days