Snoop Dogg inducts Tupac into Rock Hall
NEW YORK - Snoop Dogg has inducted the late Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a speech that was both touching and playful.
Dogg, a former label mate and friend of Shakur, says he was at Friday night's ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to make sure the rapper, actor and poet is remembered as a "strong black man that stood for his."
Dogg, a marijuana enthusiast, also says it was Shakur who first gave him weed.
He said to laughs from the audience: "That's right - Tupac got Snoop Dogg smoking blunts."
Alicia Keys performed a medley of Shakur's songs on piano, including "Dear Mama" and "Changes." T.I. and Treach of Naughty by Nature also performed.
Shakur died in 1996.
