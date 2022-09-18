75°
Snapchat changes name to Snap Inc., debuts 'Spectacles'
NEW YORK - Social media app Snapchat is changing its corporate name to Snap Inc. and introducing video-recording glasses called 'Spectacles.'
The glasses can record video 10 seconds at a time by tapping a button on the device. The video is then uploaded to the 'Memories' section of the popular app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The app will retain the name Snapchat.
The glasses are the first hardware from the Los Angeles-based company. The company says it's changing its name since it now has more than one product.
The glasses record so-called "circular video," meaning it plays full-screen on any device in any orientation.
They will be available in the U.S. in the fall on a limited basis and cost $130.
