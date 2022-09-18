75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Snapchat changes name to Snap Inc., debuts 'Spectacles'

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, September 24 2016 Sep 24, 2016 September 24, 2016 11:21 AM September 24, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

Trending News

NEW YORK - Social media app Snapchat is changing its corporate name to Snap Inc. and introducing video-recording glasses called 'Spectacles.'

The glasses can record video 10 seconds at a time by tapping a button on the device. The video is then uploaded to the 'Memories' section of the popular app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The app will retain the name Snapchat.

The glasses are the first hardware from the Los Angeles-based company. The company says it's changing its name since it now has more than one product.

The glasses record so-called "circular video," meaning it plays full-screen on any device in any orientation.

They will be available in the U.S. in the fall on a limited basis and cost $130.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days