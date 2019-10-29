SNAP recipients may apply for replacement benefits for food lost due to Olga

BATON ROUGE - Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who lost food as a result of tropical storm Olga, may be eligible for replacement benefits.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), recipients must report their loss by Thursday, Nov. 7.

For food lost due to power outage, the power must have been out for at least 24 consecutive hours. If DCFS cannot verify a specific outage through the Public Service Commission they may ask the SNAP recipient to verify their loss of electricity.

To apply, SNAP recipients must report the food loss to DCFS by turning in a completed and signed SNAP 38 form by either uploading the form to CAFE, mailing it to the address below, faxing it to (225) 663-3164, or bringing it to a DCFS office.

For a list of DCFS offices, click here.

Document Processing Center

P.O. Box 260031

Baton Rouge, LA 70826

Those who cannot get the signed form to DCFS before the Nov. 7 deadline must call 1-888-524-3578 and provide their:

-Parish

-Dollar value of food loss

-Length of time without power

Then, within ten days of this phone call the SNAP recipient must send their completed and signed SNAP 38 Form to DCFS via one of the avenues detailed above.