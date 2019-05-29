82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Snake slithers out of toilet, bites man on the arm

3 hours 40 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 6:10 AM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: South Florida SunSentinel

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say a ball python came out of a toilet and bit a Florida man on the arm. 

According to Coral Springs Police Department spokesman Chris Swinson, the man was treated at the scene Sunday after the 4-foot python bit him when he lifted the toilet seat. Authorities say the snake didn't belong to the victim. It's unclear how the animal got into the apartment.

Reports say the Coral Springs Humane Society took the snake to a veterinarian to be treated for a scale infection.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days