Smoking inside bars is officially off-limits in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans city council members who led the push to ban smoking in bars and gambling venues hailed Wednesday's start of the smoke-free ordinance as a historic step in making the city healthier.



At midnight Tuesday smoking inside the city's more than 500 bars and gambling venues - including the major downtown Harrah's New Orleans casino - became off-limits and smokers across the city's bars lit up their last cigarettes with much fanfare.



At the downtown casino, employees handed out lollipops to smoking gamblers at the strike of midnight and removed ashtrays from throughout the facility.



At a news conference Wednesday anti-smoking advocates and LaToya Cantrell and Susan Guidry, two city council members who led the push for the ban, celebrated the start of the ban.

IMAGE: WWL-TV