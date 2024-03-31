Fire off I-12 in Livingston Parish contained

HOLDEN - Two crews of firefighters worked for hours Sunday of I-12 in Livingston Parish to get a grass fire under control.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Albany Police Department said Livingston Parish District 1 and District 2 firefighters are working in the fields along I-12 near the Holden exit to put out the flames. Officers asked drivers to use caution as some lanes were closed and traffic slowed due to visibility.

By 7 p.m. the fire was contained and fire trucks had cleared the interstate. It is unclear what sparked the fire.